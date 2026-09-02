Utah Judge Sends Charlie Kirk Murder Case To Trial

By iHeartRadio

September 2, 2026

Tyler Robinson Attends Court Hearing For Charlie Kirk Murder Case
Photo: Pool / Getty Images News / Getty Images

A Utah judge has decided that the case against Tyler Robinson, accused of murdering conservative activist Charlie Kirk, will proceed to trial. The ruling came on Monday (September 1) after the prosecution presented what they described as "overwhelming" evidence during the preliminary hearing. Robinson allegedly shot Kirk last September at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University.

The prosecution's case included campus surveillance footage, alleged confessions via text messages, and a videotaped interview with Robinson’s former roommate, Lance Twiggs. Twiggs, who was also Robinson’s romantic partner, testified that Robinson expressed regret after the shooting. Prosecutors argue that Robinson's texts to Twiggs amount to a confession.

The defense questioned the forensic evidence and the handling of the investigation, arguing that the prosecution failed to establish a case for the death penalty. They also challenged the reliability of the evidence, including DNA and ballistics reports.

The case has drawn significant attention, with Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, and his mother-in-law, Kathryn Kirk, present in court. The judge cited sufficient probable cause to proceed with charges, including aggravated murder, felony use of a firearm, and obstruction of justice. Robinson has not yet entered a plea.

The trial is expected to be closely watched, as it involves the high-profile killing of a prominent conservative figure. Kirk, known for his work with Turning Point USA and his alliance with President Donald Trump, was shot in front of a large audience, sparking widespread condemnation and discussions about political violence in America.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices