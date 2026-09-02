Vikings GM Confirms JJ McCarthy On Week One Roster

The Minnesota Vikings have confirmed that quarterback JJ McCarthy will be on the Week One roster, despite recent speculation about his future. General Manager Nolan Teasley announced today that the 23-year-old will remain with the team, even though he lost the starting quarterback competition to Kyler Murray during training camp.

McCarthy, who was drafted 10th overall in 2024, will share backup duties with veteran Carson Wentz. The Vikings' decision to keep four quarterbacks, including Max Brosmer, on their initial 53-man roster has raised questions about potential future roster moves. The Vikings have the option to make changes before their season opener against the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday (September 13).

Murray, who signed a one-year contract with the Vikings, was chosen as the starting quarterback after a competitive training camp. Head Coach Kevin O'Connell emphasized the importance of clarity for the team moving forward. "It's just the appropriate time now to allow our team and everybody clarity for exactly the direction we're moving," O'Connell said.

McCarthy's future with the Vikings remains uncertain, but O'Connell expressed confidence in his potential. "He's a young player with a whole bunch of outstanding things in his future," O'Connell stated. McCarthy, who struggled with injuries last season, is expected to continue developing as a valuable asset for the team.