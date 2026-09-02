Vikings Sign Veteran Linebacker Kyle Van Noy

By iHeartRadio

September 2, 2026

Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens - NFL Preseason 2025
Photo: Patrick Smith / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings have bolstered their practice squad by signing veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy. The 35-year-old, who previously played for the Baltimore Ravens, is reuniting with defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Van Noy and Flores have a history, having worked together during their time with the New England Patriots, where they won two Super Bowls, and the Miami Dolphins, where Flores served as head coach.

Van Noy's signing comes at a crucial time for the Vikings, who have been seeking additional depth at the edge rusher position. The team recently traded Jonathan Greenard and lost Tyler Batty to a torn ACL, creating a need for experienced players in their lineup. Van Noy's familiarity with Flores' defensive system is expected to help him integrate quickly and assist younger players in adapting to the scheme.

The linebacker brings a wealth of experience, having appeared in 173 regular-season games with 115 starts and 57 career sacks. His ability to perform in various defensive roles makes him a valuable addition to the Vikings' roster. Although he will initially join the practice squad, Van Noy's presence is anticipated to strengthen the team's defense as they prepare for the upcoming season.

The Vikings have been actively adjusting their roster, and Van Noy's signing reflects their commitment to maintaining a competitive edge. As reported by NBC Sports and Star Tribune, his experience and leadership will be crucial as the team navigates the challenges of the season.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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