WH To Hold First Press Briefing Since July 23rd

The White House will hold its first press briefing since July 23rd on Thursday (September 4). The briefing comes after the recent departure of former Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who left her position last week to spend more time with her family. During her maternity leave, several cabinet secretaries and Vice President JD Vance took turns at the podium.

Leavitt, who was the youngest-ever White House press secretary at age 27, announced her decision to leave the role in August, citing her desire to focus on her two young children. According to NPR, President Trump praised Leavitt as a "superstar" and mentioned she would remain an influential voice for the GOP.

The White House has not yet named a permanent replacement for Leavitt. Speculation has surrounded potential candidates, including CNN conservative pundit Scott Jennings, though he has publicly denied interest in the position. Yahoo News reported that Jennings had sent clips of himself defending top presidential aide Natalie Harp to the White House, possibly indicating interest.

The upcoming briefing has sparked curiosity over who will be behind the podium. A White House official declined to comment on the matter, stating, "you'll have to tune in to find out." The briefing marks a significant moment for the administration as it navigates recent challenges, including economic concerns and the ongoing conflict in Iran.