Wild Card Chase, Phillies' Heater Headline MLB Action

By iHeartRadio

September 2, 2026

Philadelphia Phillies v Los Angeles Angels
Photo: Nicole Vasquez / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

As the Major League Baseball season heads into its final month, the wild card races are heating up. The San Diego Padres are currently holding a slim half-game lead for the final National League wild card spot. They will conclude their series in Cincinnati today (Wednesday, September 2), hoping to maintain their advantage over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Diamondbacks, meanwhile, are set to face the Philadelphia Phillies at home. The Phillies are on a hot streak, seeking their seventh consecutive win and have secured the top wild card spot in the National League.

In the American League, the Cleveland Guardians are clinging to a one-and-a-half-game lead for the last wild card position. They will face the Toronto Blue Jays in a crucial matchup tonight. According to CBS Sports, the wild card races are particularly competitive this year, with numerous teams still in contention for a postseason berth.

The playoff picture is becoming clearer as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers have secured byes to the Division Series in the National League. In the American League, the Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago White Sox have earned byes. The upcoming games will be pivotal as teams jockey for position in the postseason.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices