Woman Arrested For Allegedly Filming Lindsay Clancy Jurors In Massachusetts

A Sutton woman was arrested outside Plymouth Superior Court after prosecutors accused her of filming jurors during the high-profile Lindsay Clancy trial. Prosecutor Nicole Pearson announced that Dawn Light, 56, was charged with one count of intimidation of a witness, jurors, or person furnishing information in connection with criminal proceedings.

The arrest took place around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday (September 1), shortly after the jury was sent home for the day following their report to Judge William Sullivan that they were deadlocked on a verdict in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial. Prosecutor Nicole Pearson said at Light's arraignment that police recovered a video from her phone’s deleted folder showing her recording jurors as they left the courthouse. "She is filming jurors that are coming out of the building," Pearson said.

Light’s actions have sparked concern, as Massachusetts law prohibits intimidation of jurors, witnesses, or those providing information in criminal cases, though there is no specific law forbidding photos outside courthouses. Judge Sullivan addressed the situation indirectly Wednesday (September 2), reminding the courtroom of court orders and state statutes protecting jurors, witnesses, and attorneys. "That order is being enforced and will be enforced," Sullivan emphasized.

The Clancy trial, which began July 27, has attracted significant attention due to the severity of the charges. Lindsay Clancy is accused of killing her three children in January 2024. She has pleaded not criminally responsible, citing postpartum psychosis. The jury, consisting of nine women and three men, has now deliberated for over 23 hours and remains deadlocked, with deliberations expected to continue.

The case remains under close public scrutiny, and the jury is scheduled to reconvene Wednesday (September 2) at 9 a.m.