49ers DE Okuayinonu Stays Home With Injury

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their season opener against the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia, without defensive end Sam Okuayinonu. Okuayinonu did not travel with the team due to a foot injury and is officially listed as questionable for next Thursday's game (September 10). Despite missing the team flight, there remains a possibility that he could join the team later if his condition improves.

Okuayinonu, 28, played a significant role in the 49ers' defense last season, starting 14 games and recording three sacks. This year, he was expected to contribute as a backup in the defensive line rotation. The 49ers' defensive line is already dealing with multiple injuries, including those of Nick Bosa and rookie Romello Height, who are both recovering from injuries.

According to Yahoo Sports, the 49ers are flying to Australia a week in advance to acclimate to the time change. Other key players, such as tight end George Kittle and defensive end Nick Bosa, are on the flight and are expected to be ready for the game despite their recent injuries.

The Mercury News reports that Okuayinonu participated in practice before the team's departure, but his absence leaves the 49ers' defensive line thin. The team may consider elevating Ogbo Okoronkwo from the practice squad to fill the gap.

As the 49ers prepare for their matchup against the Rams, they face the challenge of adjusting to the time difference and the absence of key players. The Rams, led by MVP quarterback Matthew Stafford, will arrive in Australia just one day before the game.