AL Wild Card Hopefuls In Action Today

As Major League Baseball's playoff races heat up, today's games could prove pivotal for teams vying for a spot in the postseason. The Cleveland Guardians are currently holding onto the American League's last wild card spot by a slim one-and-a-half-game margin. They will host the Toronto Blue Jays this afternoon in a crucial matchup. The Blue Jays are tied with the Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers as Cleveland's closest competitors.

In other key games, the Orioles will face off against the Boston Red Sox tonight, while the Texas Rangers welcome the Tampa Bay Rays. These matchups are critical as teams scramble to secure their place in the playoffs with the regular season winding down.

According to CBS Sports, the current playoff picture shows the Rays and White Sox with byes in the American League, while the Guardians are set to face the Astros in the Wild Card Series if they maintain their position. The Yankees and Red Sox are also slated to compete in the Wild Card Series.