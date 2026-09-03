Athletic: Ex-NFL Insider Violated Newsroom Standards

A comprehensive investigation into former Athletic NFL insider Dianna Russini and her relationship with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel concluded today. The investigation found that Russini violated newsroom standards but did not show bias toward Vrabel or his team. Over 1,100 stories, videos, and podcast episodes were examined during the five-month probe, but Russini was not interviewed, according to ESPN.

The investigation began after photos surfaced showing Russini and Vrabel together at a luxury resort in Arizona, leading to public speculation about their relationship. Russini resigned from The Athletic amid the internal investigation, stating in her resignation letter that she stood by her work and did not want to further fuel the controversy. The Athletic, owned by the New York Times, initially defended Russini but faced internal backlash, prompting a deeper review of her work.

Vrabel, who continues to coach the Patriots, addressed the issue with his team but did not publicly apologize or provide details about the incident. He stated that his actions did not meet his personal standards and has since stepped away to attend counseling, as reported by Yahoo Sports.

The New York Times' ethics policy emphasizes the importance of maintaining detachment and avoiding conflicts of interest, which was a central concern in this case.