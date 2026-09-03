Cardinals, Wilson Agree To Extension

By iHeartRadio

September 3, 2026

Arizona Cardinals v Las Vegas Raiders
Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals have secured wide receiver Michael Wilson with a new three-year, $75 million contract extension as the team gears up for the upcoming regular season. This agreement comes after Wilson's standout performance in 2025, where he set career highs with 78 receptions, 1,006 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns. The 26-year-old was entering the final year of his rookie contract.

General Manager Monti Ossenfort had previously expressed the team's desire to retain Wilson long-term, emphasizing his contributions both on and off the field. "Michael had an outstanding year for us. He's a great person. He works, he leads, and he produced on the field," Ossenfort stated, according to azcardinals.com.

Wilson, drafted in the third round from Stanford in 2023, emerged as a key offensive weapon for quarterback Jacoby Brissett, especially after Marvin Harrison Jr. faced injuries. His performance in 2025 marked a significant improvement from his first two seasons, where he accumulated just over 1,100 yards in total.

The wide receiver market has seen substantial growth, with players like Alec Pierce of the Indianapolis Colts signing lucrative deals. Wilson's new contract reflects this trend, ensuring he remains a pivotal part of the Cardinals' offense. The extension also prevents Wilson from entering free agency next spring, a move that Arizona Sports had speculated might happen.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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