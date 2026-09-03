College Football's Full Opening Week Kicks Off Tonight

By iHeartRadio

September 3, 2026

Discover Orange Bowl - West Virginia v Clemson
Photo: Streeter Lecka / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

College football fans are in for a treat as the full opening week of the 2026 season begins tonight (Thursday, September 3). After a brief teaser last weekend, the excitement ramps up with several games scheduled across the country.

The action starts with Rutgers hosting UMass, while UCF will face off against Bethune-Cookman, and Wake Forest welcomes Akron. These games mark the beginning of a packed schedule for college football enthusiasts.

Among the ranked teams, 25th-ranked Missouri is set to play Arkansas-Pine Bluff at home, while number 21 Utah will compete against Idaho. These matchups provide an early opportunity for teams to make their mark in the season.

As the evening progresses, fans can look forward to Georgia Tech hosting Colorado and Illinois taking on UAB in the late games. The full schedule promises a thrilling start to the season, with many teams eager to prove themselves.

The 2026 season is the 13th edition of the College Football Playoff and the third in the 12-team format. The season will culminate with the national championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday, January 25, 2027.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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