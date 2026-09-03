D4vd’s Father Sold 3-Bedroom Home & Took Out Loan Ahead Of Son's Trial

Dawud Burke sold the home a few months after he took out a loan on another property. In April, Burke reportedly obtained a $138,000 loan from a separate property in Houston. The home in question is 1,260 square feet with 3 bedrooms and one bathroom.



Burke's financial moves occurred in the months before his son's attorneys withdrew from his case. Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski, and Regina Peter told the judge overseeing the case that they could no longer represent him. A public defender from the Los Angeles County Public Defender's Office was appointed to the case and indicated that Burke is "indigent."



"This morning the court granted our request to withdraw as counsel and appointed the Los Angeles County Public Defender's Office, after it was determined David qualified for appointed counsel," Berk, Bednarski and Peter said in a statement. "We continue to support David and his defense against these serious charges. We are grateful that the Los Angeles County Public Defender's Office has taken over the representation and that David has a highly capable and committed team of attorneys and investigators behind him."

D4vd was arraigned earlier this week on charges including murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains. He's pleaded not guilty. The trial is expected to begin within 90 days.