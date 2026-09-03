Disney Actress Carla Jeffery Dead At 33

By iHeartRadio

September 3, 2026

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Carla Jeffery, known for her role as Bree in Disney's 'Zombies' franchise, has died at the age of 33. Her management, Alexanders Talent, confirmed the news on Thursday (September 2) via a statement on her Instagram account. Jeffery passed away on September 1, 2026, but the cause of death has not been disclosed.

Born on July 10, 1993, in Houston, Texas, Jeffery began her acting career as a child. She appeared in numerous television shows, including 'Phat Girlz,' 'iCarly,' 'Southland,' 'Curb Your Enthusiasm,' 'Good Luck Charlie,' and 'Shake It Up.' Her most notable role was in Disney's 'Zombies' series, where she played Bree, a cheerful cheerleader and best friend to the main character, Addison, portrayed by Meg Donnelly. Jeffery starred in 'Zombies' (2018), 'Zombies 2' (2020), 'Zombies 3' (2022), and voiced Bree in 'Zombies: The Re-Animated Series' (2024).

Her management team expressed their sorrow, stating, "Carla was more than a client; she was family. Our hearts are with Carla's family and loved ones during this devastating time." Fellow 'Zombies' star Milo Manheim paid tribute on Instagram, calling Jeffery "the sweetest, kindest, most loving person."

Jeffery's passing has left a void in the entertainment industry, with many colleagues and fans mourning her loss. As tributes pour in, she is remembered for her vibrant spirit and infectious smile. Her management has requested privacy for her family during this difficult time.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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