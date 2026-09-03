Ex-Texas Tech QB Regrets Betting Scandal

By iHeartRadio

September 3, 2026

2026 Texas Tech Spring Football Game
Photo: Ron Jenkins / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Former Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby is opening up about his gambling addiction in the new documentary "The Program." The documentary, set to release on Paramount Plus, delves into the sports betting scandal that ended Sorsby's college career. Sorsby admitted to placing thousands of bets, including on games he played in while at Indiana, driven by a desire for a "dopamine hit."

Sorsby's gambling activities resulted in his ineligibility, as the NCAA ruled against his participation due to his betting on Indiana football games. Despite seeking reinstatement, Sorsby's request was denied. He entered a residential treatment program for his addiction in April, shortly after transferring to Texas Tech from Cincinnati.

The docuseries, directed by Micah Brown, captures the tumultuous offseason for Texas Tech's football program. Cameras have been following the team since January, documenting the fallout from Sorsby's scandal. The series will provide an inside look at how the program, led by head coach Joey McGuire, is rebuilding its identity.

Despite his efforts to enter the NFL Supplemental Draft, Sorsby was blocked as the league did not hold the draft this year. He now plans to focus on entering the 2027 NFL Draft. As Texas Tech prepares to open its season against Abilene Christian on Tuesday (September 5), the docuseries offers fans a glimpse into the challenges and changes within the program.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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