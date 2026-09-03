FBI Investigating Massive Driver's License Breach After Hackers Steal Pete Hegseth License

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has launched an official investigation into a major cybersecurity breach that may have exposed over 150 million driver’s license scans from people in the United States and Canada, including high-profile individuals such as Department of War Secretary Pete Hegseth. The breach, first reported this week, centers on the suspected compromise of a widely-used identity verification company based in Louisiana, reportedly IDScan.net, whose clients include major corporations and government agencies.

According to a detailed report from KrebsOnSecurity, hackers launched a dark web site called Nexus, which offered digital scans of more than 153 million driver’s licenses for sale. The data reportedly includes images collected by IDScan.net, which processes millions of verifications monthly for companies such as Hertz, Target, FedEx, and others. Among the affected are government officials and regular citizens, with records containing multiple image scans—sometimes with timestamps matching car rental or dispensary visits.

Security researcher Zach Edwards told KrebsOnSecurity that his scanned ID, with a timestamp from a recent trip, was also found for sale. Edwards stressed that as more businesses require ID verification, it is crucial for vendors to maintain strong security standards and oversight to protect sensitive data.

The FBI’s New Orleans field office confirmed it was “looking into the incident." The Department of Defense acknowledged the breach and stated it is also reviewing the situation.

The Nexus identity theft website reportedly went offline shortly after the breach became public. However, the scale of the leak makes it one of the largest known exposures of identity documents in recent years. Security experts warn the breach could have wide-reaching effects, potentially enabling identity theft, financial fraud, and risks to vulnerable individuals such as those in witness protection.

IDScan.net has said it is investigating the incident but has not released a detailed public statement. The FBI’s investigation is ongoing, and updates are expected as the situation develops.