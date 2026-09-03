Fox News Parts Ways With Anchor Maria Bartiromo After 12 Years

Fox News Media has announced it is parting ways with longtime anchor Maria Bartiromo, ending her more than 12-year run at the network. The company, which oversees both Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network, shared the news on Thursday (September 3) with a brief statement thanking Bartiromo for her service and wishing her well in her future endeavors. No further details about the decision were provided.

Bartiromo joined Fox Business Network in 2014, serving as the network’s global markets editor. She became a familiar face to viewers as the host of Mornings with Maria and Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street on Fox Business, as well as anchoring Sunday Morning Futures on Fox News Channel. Over the years, she led coverage of major financial events, conducted interviews with economic and political leaders, and provided analysis on key stories, including the 2016 presidential election’s market reaction and the origins of the Mueller Report.

During her tenure, Mornings with Maria achieved significant ratings milestones, including beating CNBC’s Squawk Box in annual total viewers for the first time in 2018. Bartiromo’s Sunday show also consistently ranked as one of the top programs on cable news. She regularly covered major industry conferences and contributed financial news reports across Fox News programming.

Before joining Fox, Bartiromo had a two-decade career with CNBC, where she helped launch Squawk Box and anchored The Closing Bell with Maria Bartiromo.

Fox News Media did not elaborate on the reasons for Bartiromo’s departure. There is currently no information on who will replace her on the network’s programs or what her next career steps will be.