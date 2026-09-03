Georgia AG Urges Strict Action Against LSU By SEC

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is calling for decisive action from the Southeastern Conference (SEC) against Louisiana State University (LSU) amid a controversy involving former NFL players. In a letter to SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, Carr urged the conference to take "all measures available," including the potential suspension or expulsion of LSU, if the university includes former professional athletes on its roster this season.

Carr's letter, obtained by ESPN, emphasized the importance of maintaining the integrity of college athletics. He stated, "College athletics are for college athletes only, and we are grateful the SEC has taken swift action to maintain that standard."

The situation escalated after Louisiana state court Judge William Jorden ruled that the SEC could not penalize schools for playing former NFL players. This ruling came ahead of a preliminary injunction hearing scheduled for Thursday (September 4) in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The ruling challenges the SEC's recent decision to ban former professional athletes from participating in college football, men's basketball, and women's basketball teams at member institutions.

The controversy began when former Ole Miss players Dae'Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris announced their intentions to join LSU after leaving NFL training camps. The SEC had previously voted unanimously to enforce the ban, with LSU abstaining from the vote.

Carr's letter comes as the SEC faces pressure to uphold its rules. He expressed concerns that LSU might use the court's temporary order to bypass conference regulations. "It is no coincidence that the very institution set to potentially use this temporary order to flout the SEC's rule is in the trial court's own backyard," Carr wrote.

The SEC has not commented on the matter, but Commissioner Sankey is expected to attend the upcoming hearing. Meanwhile, LSU is preparing to open its 2026 season against Clemson on Saturday (September 6).