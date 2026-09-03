Gloria Steinem Dead At 92

Feminist icon Gloria Steinem has passed away at the age of 92. She died on Wednesday (September 2) at her home in New York City. Her official Instagram page announced the news on Thursday morning (September 3).

Steinem, born on March 25, 1934, in Toledo, Ohio, was a pivotal figure in the women's rights movement. She rose to prominence in the 1960s as a journalist and activist, advocating for issues such as reproductive rights and workplace equality. Her coverage of a public hearing on abortion in the late 1960s marked a turning point in her career, propelling her into the women's movement. In 1971, she co-founded Ms. Magazine, the first feminist periodical with a national readership, which played a crucial role in advancing women's liberation.

Throughout her life, Steinem was involved in numerous political campaigns and co-founded several organizations, including the Women's Action Alliance and the National Women's Political Caucus. Her work extended beyond feminism, as she also championed racial and economic equality, nonsexist child-rearing, and multicultural education.

Steinem's influence reached global audiences through her writing, speeches, and activism. Her books, such as Outrageous Acts and Everyday Rebellions and Revolution From Within, reflect her commitment to social justice and empowerment. In 2013, President Barack Obama awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom, recognizing her contributions to society.

Steinem's legacy as a trailblazer for women's rights and social justice will continue to inspire future generations. Her passing marks the end of an era, but her impact on the world remains indelible.