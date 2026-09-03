How Katy Perry Manifested 'True Love' With Boyfriend Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry willed her romance with Justin Trudeau into existence.

The "Firework" singer recently spoke to People ahead of the theatrical release of her concert film Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris, which gives fans a closer look at what went on behind the scenes of her 2025 Lifetimes World Tour. Perry shared how she was able to find not just her purpose in touring again after a "really hard" year but also love with the former Canadian prime minister.

"I learned how to step back into my purpose and I got the greatest gift from this tour: I got to meet the love of my life," she said, adding, "I got to meet Justin on tour, and then things shift."

Perry seemingly manifested their relationship by putting her wish for love out into the universe. During her conversation with People, she revealed a note hidden in her phone case with a manifestation list that she wrote last August, reading out the final line, "No. 10 just says, 'True Love.' And I think that's where we're at."

Perry and Trudeau's romance came after she split from ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares 6-year-old daughter Daisy, in summer of 2025 after nearly a decade together.

"I wouldn't have stayed in something for nine years if there wasn't really important things to learn. Each relationship is a teacher, right?" she said. "I had to let it go so I could move forward. I always wanted this epic legendary love, and I was talking to my therapist about it: Everything in my life is epic, but this is kind of the missing puzzle piece — then it showed up."