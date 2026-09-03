Hurricane Lowell To Remain Major Hurricane For Several Days

Hurricane Lowell, a powerful Category 4 storm, is expected to remain a major hurricane for the next several days as it moves toward the Hawaiian Islands. As of Thursday (September 3), Lowell is located approximately 450 miles south of Hilo, Hawaii, with sustained winds of 140 mph. Forecasters predict that the storm could take a northward track this weekend, potentially impacting Hawaii early next week.

According to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center (CPHC), Lowell may maintain its strength, with hurricane-force winds extending up to 40 miles from the center. Tropical storm-force winds reach 105 miles out. The storm's path remains uncertain, and forecasters urge Hawaii residents to monitor its progress closely.

The National Weather Service has issued wind advisories for the islands, warning of potential gusts up to 55 mph. A high surf advisory is also in effect, with dangerous waves expected along south and southeast shores. Residents are advised to secure outdoor items and prepare for possible power outages.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi emphasized the importance of preparation, urging residents to ensure their hurricane plans and supply kits are ready. "We don’t know exactly where Lowell is going to go, but it is always better to be ready than to find yourself scrambling at the last minute," he said in a statement.

As Lowell continues its westward movement, forecasters anticipate a possible turn northward by the weekend. The Hawaii News Now reported that city departments are coordinating efforts to prepare for potential impacts, including checking supplies and ensuring emergency services are ready.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed through official forecasts and updates as the situation develops.