JAŸ-Z Fuels Rumors About New Music After Announcing Listening Party In London
By Tony M. Centeno
September 3, 2026
JAŸ-Z has fans buzzing after announcing plans to hold a listening session ahead of his anticipated show in London.
On Wednesday afternoon, September 2, Roc Nation shared a flyer and a link to a virtual listening session. The event is being held on Thursday, September 3, at 2 p.m. EST/7 p.m. BST ahead of his sold-out shows at Tottenham Stadium this weekend. Fans who attend have a chance to receive a vinyl test pressing. As soon as the announcement went live, fans immediately assumed that Hov is preparing to preview new music from his long-rumored album.
Jay-Z will host a virtual listening party from London ON September 3 at 2:00pm EST. Fans are speculating that Hov will preview new music 😮💨🔥 pic.twitter.com/YnM1IxTdme— REVOLT (@revolttv) September 2, 2026
Jaÿ-Z organizing a listening party pic.twitter.com/6T7gU8Xocu— 𝐇𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐚 • #JAŸZ30 (@thejayzsource) September 2, 2026
Rumors surrounding JAŸ-Z's alleged 14th studio album have been swirling for well over a year. Artists like Memphis Bleek and Cash Cobain claimed Hov is working on new music, but reps for the seasoned MC shut down the chatter. Speculation about the album increased in July after Hov's wife, Beyonce, cut his hair at the beginning of his three-night residency at Yankee Stadium. All fans know that Hov does the big chop before he drops an album.
He also brought out Pharrell Williams on the third night to perform their classic collaborations. At the end of his performance, Skateboard P fueled more anticipation for the alleged project when he told the crowd that Jigga is “gettin’ ready to go to work."
The hype surrounding the album continued to build earlier this month when the label addressed a report from music executive Ray Daniels. The podcaster claimed that Hov's album is "completely done" and he'd only release it if he partnered with someone.
"Fake news," Roc Nation replied.
Click here for more information on JAŸ-Z's upcoming listening party.