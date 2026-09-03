JAŸ-Z Fuels Rumors About New Music After Announcing Listening Party In London

Rumors surrounding JAŸ-Z's alleged 14th studio album have been swirling for well over a year. Artists like Memphis Bleek and Cash Cobain claimed Hov is working on new music, but reps for the seasoned MC shut down the chatter. Speculation about the album increased in July after Hov's wife, Beyonce, cut his hair at the beginning of his three-night residency at Yankee Stadium. All fans know that Hov does the big chop before he drops an album.



He also brought out Pharrell Williams on the third night to perform their classic collaborations. At the end of his performance, Skateboard P fueled more anticipation for the alleged project when he told the crowd that Jigga is “gettin’ ready to go to work."



The hype surrounding the album continued to build earlier this month when the label addressed a report from music executive Ray Daniels. The podcaster claimed that Hov's album is "completely done" and he'd only release it if he partnered with someone.



"Fake news," Roc Nation replied.



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