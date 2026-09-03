Labor Day Weekend Travel Rush Begins

As Labor Day weekend approaches, Americans are gearing up for one of the busiest travel periods of the year. According to analytics company INRIX, the peak travel times will be Thursday evening (September 3) and Friday (September 4), with heavy traffic expected as holiday travelers mix with regular commuters.

Airports are also preparing for a surge in passengers, with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) anticipating screening over 17 million travelers between Thursday (September 3) and Wednesday (September 9). AAA reports that popular domestic destinations include Seattle, Orlando, Boston, Denver, and New York City. Internationally, travelers are flocking to Rome, Vancouver, London, Dublin, and Paris.

The demand for Alaska cruises and national park vacations remains strong, with many travelers opting for outdoor adventures. AAA travel agents note that U.S. National Parks, such as Rocky Mountain, Arches, Zion, and the Grand Canyon, are popular choices for those renting cars in cities like Denver and Las Vegas.

Travelers are facing higher costs this year, with domestic airfare up 2% from last year, averaging $750 per roundtrip ticket. For those flying to top destinations, prices are nearly 20% higher, averaging $800. However, international flights are slightly cheaper, averaging $1,240, according to Michigan Business Network.

AAA advises motorists to prepare their vehicles for road trips, checking tires, batteries, and fluids, and packing emergency kits. Last year, AAA responded to over 400,000 roadside assistance calls during the holiday weekend. INRIX recommends avoiding travel during peak afternoon hours to minimize delays.