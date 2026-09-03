Liberty's Sabally Out For Season With Concussion

The New York Liberty will conclude their 2026 WNBA season without one of their top players, Satou Sabally. The team announced on Thursday (September 3) that Sabally, a forward, will miss the remainder of the season due to a concussion suffered in late June. This injury marks her second significant head injury in less than a year, following a concussion during the 2025 WNBA Finals while she was with the Phoenix Mercury.

Sabally, 28, joined the Liberty in April after signing as a free agent. She played 13 games this season, averaging 10.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. Her shooting percentages were 45.9% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc. Sabally's injury occurred during a game against the Las Vegas Aces on June 23, when she was elbowed in the face by Aces forward NaLyssa Smith while competing for a rebound. Despite briefly returning to the game, she was unable to continue playing.

In August, Sabally announced she would step away from the team to focus on her recovery. Liberty head coach Chris DeMarco emphasized the importance of health, stating, "As with all our players, health will always be the focus. We look forward to getting her back. She's just taking some time right now." Sabally also decided not to participate in the upcoming FIBA Women's World Cup, citing the need to prioritize her health.

Sabally's history of concussions has been a concern, as she missed the 2025 WNBA Finals and the second season of Unrivaled due to lingering symptoms.