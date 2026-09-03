Lionel Richie 'Doing Great' At Home Following Hospitalization

Lionel Richie is feeling better now that he is out of the hospital and back home.

Days after checking himself into a hospital, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit and underwent cardiac tests, the "All Night Long" singer, 77, has been released to return to his Los Angeles home, where is reportedly "doing great," per People.

TMZ previously reported that the legendary musician checked himself into the ICU on August 28 as a precaution shortly after a performance during his joint Sing a Song All Night Long Tour with Earth, Wind & Fire. While singing his final song of the night, "All Night Long," Richie reportedly asked his team to bring him a chair so he could finish out the track.

The moment came months after Richie was briefly hospitalized following another onstage health scare during the opening night of the tour on June 24 that brought the show to an abrupt end. He reportedly suffered a "dizzy" spell while singing his hit "Dancing on the Ceiling," leading him to take a seat on the stage off and on. After another performance where he sat behind a piano, he left the stage for an intermission but did not return. Two scheduled tour dates were then postponed.

Richie later shared an update on Instagram thanking fans for their support and checking in to see how he was feeling.

"Thank you for every message, every kind word, and for all your love," he wrote. "I'm doing well, and I'm grateful for all of you."