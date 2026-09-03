Neighbors Lift Car To Rescue Trapped Woman After E-Bike Crash

Neighbors and workers rushed to rescue a 44-year-old woman after she became trapped under a Volkswagen Beetle following an e-bike crash in Prospect Park, Pennsylvania. The woman, a Ridley Park resident, collided with the car while riding her e-bike at an estimated 20 to 25 mph. The crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. at the intersection of 11th Street and Lincoln Avenue.

Witnesses said the woman’s screams for help drew the attention of nearby neighbors and workers, who ran to the scene. Christine Vollmer called 911 after seeing the woman’s legs sticking out from under the car. Others, like Amelia Cannon from Nolet Home Care Agency, tried to lift the car on their own before more people joined in. Among those helping was FedEx driver Karl Wise, who said, "Picked up the Volkswagen Beetle on its side and drug the woman out and I told her, 'Don't move.'"

Bodycam footage from a responding Prospect Park police officer captured the group lifting the passenger side of the car, allowing others to pull the woman to safety. She suffered chest injuries and was transported to Lankenau Medical Center, where police said she is in stable condition, according to Delco Times.

Prospect Park Police Chief Dave Madonna praised the bystanders, saying, "No special equipment, no training, they just come over and use brute force to lift the vehicle off of the victim." He added that the quick response likely saved the woman's life. Madonna also used the incident to highlight concerns about e-bike safety, stating, "How many more tragedies do we have to see before some type of action is taken?" He called for more regulations on high-speed e-bikes, which currently do not require a license or helmet in Pennsylvania.

The Volkswagen driver was reportedly shaken but unharmed. Those who helped downplayed their actions. "I wouldn't say hero, I just helped someone in need," Cannon told police.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and have not announced any charges. The woman continues to recover, and the community has been recognized for its fast and selfless action during the emergency.