Oil Hits $97 As Diesel Prices Soar To Highest Point Since 2022

Oil prices have surged to $97 per barrel, while diesel prices in the United States have climbed to their highest level since 2022, driven by ongoing conflict between the U.S. and Iran. On Thursday (September 3), the national average for diesel reached $5.78 per gallon, marking an increase of more than 53 percent since hostilities began in late February, when diesel averaged $3.76 per gallon nationwide. This jump continues a monthlong trend of rising fuel costs across the country.

The rapid price increases are closely linked to the war with Iran, which has disrupted oil supplies and triggered fears of further interruptions along crucial routes like the Strait of Hormuz. According to the American Automobile Association, gasoline prices have also risen sharply, with the average now exceeding $4.11 per gallon—a 38 percent jump since the start of the conflict. Diesel prices have climbed even faster, reflecting their importance to sectors such as shipping, farming, and construction.

The effects are not limited to the United States. Global fuel prices have also soared, with Statista reporting that diesel prices have risen by over 48 percent in the U.S. and even higher in some Asian and Middle Eastern countries. These increases have contributed to higher costs for food, travel, and goods, as transportation and supply chain expenses rise.

President Donald Trump’s administration has taken several steps to address the spike in prices, including releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and temporarily waiving shipping rules to ease supply constraints. However, experts warn that these measures may only provide temporary relief. According to the Center for American Progress, Americans are likely to continue facing high prices for gasoline, diesel, airfare, and groceries throughout the summer, particularly if the conflict and related trade restrictions persist.

Analysts say that if the situation in Iran does not improve, oil prices could climb even higher, possibly reaching $200 per barrel, which would push pump prices to new records. The U.S. Energy Information Administration has projected that crude oil prices will remain above $95 per barrel for at least the next two months, before potentially falling later in the year.

Without a resolution to the conflict or improvements in global oil transit, Americans may continue to see high energy and transportation costs well into 2026.