Police Chief Fired After Racist Texts, Shooting Of 1-Year-Old Child

The police chief of Senatobia, Mississippi, was fired on Tuesday after allegations surfaced that he sent racist text messages, just months after the fatal police shooting of one-year-old Kohen Wiley outside a local Walmart. The city’s board of aldermen voted unanimously to remove Harold Vanderford from his position as police chief, declining to accept his resignation earlier that day, according to the city clerk.

Vanderford’s dismissal follows an investigation by several news outlets, including Mississippi Today, that revealed he used racist slurs in private text conversations with a colleague both before and after taking office. The texts included repeated use of racial slurs and derogatory language.

The firing comes as the city continues to grapple with the aftermath of the June 14 shooting, when a Senatobia police officer fired into a car during a shoplifting investigation, killing one-year-old Kohen Wiley and wounding a woman. Wiley’s mother, Vellesiya Wiley, denies any theft was committed, and no charges have been filed against her or her friend. The officer who fired the shots has been placed on administrative leave while the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation conducts its review.

The killing intensified existing tensions between Black residents and law enforcement in Senatobia, a city with over 8,000 people located about 40 miles south of Memphis. In a statement, Senatobia Alderman Demetrius Garrett said, "I believe the Board has a responsibility to protect the integrity and trust of the Senatobia Police Department. I still believe in unity. But unity does not mean ignoring serious issues—it means standing together for what is right." Fellow Alderman Chris McConnell called for an independent investigation into the police department’s internal culture and leadership.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, representing the Wiley family, called the chief’s firing the "right decision" and demanded the release of body-camera footage from the incident, stating, "The racist language that cost Chief Vanderford his job is exactly why this family cannot simply be told to trust the process. Give this family the facts they have been owed since the day Kohen died."

Lt. Angelica Maze has been appointed as interim police chief while the city searches for a permanent replacement. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation continues its inquiry into the shooting, and community advocates are pressing for greater transparency and reforms within the department.