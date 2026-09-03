Ravens WR Flowers Returns From Injury

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is on the road to recovery after suffering a quad contusion during training camp. Flowers, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, practiced today for the first time in two weeks. Ravens Head Coach Jesse Minter expressed optimism about Flowers' progress, stating the goal is to have him ready for the season opener against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday (September 13).

Flowers sustained the injury during a practice session when he collided with safety Jaylinn Hawkins. Despite the scare, Minter believes Flowers will be fine in the long term. The 25-year-old wide receiver recently signed a four-year, $140 million contract extension, solidifying his role as a key player in Baltimore's offense. Last season, Flowers accounted for 36.9% of the Ravens' total receiving yards, making him quarterback Lamar Jackson's most trusted target.

While Flowers was sidelined, other receivers, including Ja'Kobi Lane and Devontez Walker, had the chance to step up during practices and preseason games. Minter noted that these opportunities are valuable for young players to showcase their skills.

BaltimoreRavens.com reported that Flowers' return to practice is a positive sign for the team, which is eager to bounce back in the 2026 season. The Ravens are hopeful that Flowers will be in full form by the time they face the Colts, with Minter emphasizing the importance of having him on the field.

As the Ravens prepare for the regular season, Flowers' health remains a priority, and the team is optimistic about his availability for Week 1.