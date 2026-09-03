Rep. Thomas Massie Unveils Flock-Off License Plate Camera Bill

Thomas Massie, a Republican congressman, has introduced the Flock-Off Act, a bill aimed at restricting the use of federal funds for automated license plate reader cameras and biometric surveillance cameras, such as those produced by Flock. The bill, H.R. 10221, seeks to prevent municipalities and local law enforcement from purchasing or using these cameras, with exceptions for areas within a mile of the northern and southern U.S. borders to aid in detecting unlawful entry, human trafficking, and drug smuggling.

The bill, received on Thursday (September 2), currently has six cosponsors and defines "covered camera systems" broadly. It includes fixed, mobile, or portable cameras, as well as related hardware, software, databases, and cloud services used to process and store captured data. If enacted, the bill would require federal agencies to withhold further funds from recipients who violate its provisions until they repay the federal Treasury for improperly spent amounts.

According to Quiver Quantitative, the bill has already sparked significant discussion. The use of Flock cameras has been a contentious issue, particularly in Florida, where law enforcement agencies have paused their use amid privacy concerns. The Florida Department of Transportation recently directed the removal of these cameras from state highway rights-of-way, citing misuse concerns. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey acknowledged the cameras' effectiveness in solving crimes but expressed concerns about data privacy, leading to a temporary suspension of their use in his jurisdiction.

Governor Ron DeSantis has also voiced concerns, stating that "Flock is out of control." The debate over these surveillance tools continues, with calls for legislative reforms to address privacy and misuse issues.

As reported by Florida Today, several police departments in Florida, including those in Titusville, Melbourne, and Indian Harbour Beach, have halted their use of Flock cameras, pending further guidance on privacy concerns. The Flock-Off Act is expected to face scrutiny and debate as it progresses through the legislative process.

Buck Sexton weighed in on the prevalence of Flock cameras across the country and the pushback against them. He explained that he understands why people are fighting against the surveillance cameras and their potential to be misused, but believes that ultimately, the "pros outweigh the cons."

"Whenever we try to ban or severely restrict the use of an extremely useful technology, it always fails," he said during The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show.