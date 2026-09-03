SEC Sues LSU, Lane Kiffin Over Former NFL Players

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) has filed a lawsuit against Louisiana State University (LSU) and head coach Lane Kiffin for attempting to allow former NFL players to join their college football team this season. The federal complaint, filed in Baton Rouge, names LSU, its Board of Supervisors, University President Wade Rousse, Athletic Director Verge Ausberry, and Kiffin as defendants. The SEC accuses LSU of deliberately recruiting professional athletes, including those with NFL contracts, to play college football.

The lawsuit centers around two former Ole Miss and NFL players, Dae'Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris, who are seeking to play for LSU. Both players have previously signed NFL contracts, with Wright having been waived by the Cleveland Browns and Harris by the New Orleans Saints. A Louisiana court granted temporary relief allowing them to pursue another year of college eligibility, despite SEC policies prohibiting former professional players from returning to college sports.

The SEC is seeking declaratory and injunctive relief, arguing that LSU's actions create "fundamental unfairness" in college sports. The conference's legal battle with LSU is set to continue with a preliminary injunction hearing on Thursday (September 3) in Baton Rouge. The outcome could impact LSU's season opener against Clemson on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.

LSU has been aggressive in its pursuit of former professional players, with Kiffin stating that the team is committed to improving its roster. "We're always going to look at every avenue to give you the best team," Kiffin said. The legal dispute has drawn attention from college football leaders, with potential implications for eligibility rules and conference policies.