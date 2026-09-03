Tim Curry's Cause Of Death Revealed

By Sarah Tate

September 3, 2026

Photo: Getty Images

The official cause of death for Rocky Horror Picture Show star Tim Curry has been revealed.

New details about Curry's passing last week at 80 years old are coming to light. According to documents from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health obtained by People on Wednesday (September 2), Curry reportedly died from coronary artery disease. Additionally, a history of stroke and kidney cancer were listed as significant conditions that contributed to his death, though not as an underlying cause.

The documents also indicate that Curry did not undergo any operations for the coronary artery disease, kidney cancer or history of stroke, People reports.

Curry, best known for his roles in Rocky Horror, Clue, the mini-series It and many other beloved film and television projects, passed away peacefully at his Los Angeles home on August 25 at the age of 80. His manager confirmed the news the following day.

The iconic actor's death comes more than a decade after he suffered a major stroke in 2012 that led to him taking a step back from acting in front of the camera and instead focusing on voiceover work. He shared a health update at a 50th anniversary screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show in September 2025.

"I still can't walk, which is why I'm in this silly chair, and that's very limiting," he said. "So I won't be singing and I won't be dancing very soon. I still have real problems with my left leg."

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices