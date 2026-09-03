Tim Curry's Cause Of Death Revealed

The official cause of death for Rocky Horror Picture Show star Tim Curry has been revealed.

New details about Curry's passing last week at 80 years old are coming to light. According to documents from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health obtained by People on Wednesday (September 2), Curry reportedly died from coronary artery disease. Additionally, a history of stroke and kidney cancer were listed as significant conditions that contributed to his death, though not as an underlying cause.

The documents also indicate that Curry did not undergo any operations for the coronary artery disease, kidney cancer or history of stroke, People reports.

Curry, best known for his roles in Rocky Horror, Clue, the mini-series It and many other beloved film and television projects, passed away peacefully at his Los Angeles home on August 25 at the age of 80. His manager confirmed the news the following day.

The iconic actor's death comes more than a decade after he suffered a major stroke in 2012 that led to him taking a step back from acting in front of the camera and instead focusing on voiceover work. He shared a health update at a 50th anniversary screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show in September 2025.

"I still can't walk, which is why I'm in this silly chair, and that's very limiting," he said. "So I won't be singing and I won't be dancing very soon. I still have real problems with my left leg."