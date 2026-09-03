Trump Signs Stopgap Bill To Avert Government Shutdown

President Donald Trump has signed a stopgap funding bill that will temporarily prevent a government shutdown, keeping federal agencies open through December 11. The bill, which passed the Senate with a 90-6 vote and the House with a 370-48 vote, demonstrates a strong bipartisan effort to avoid a shutdown as the midterm elections approach.

The measure, known as a continuing resolution (CR), extends current funding levels and gives Congress more time to negotiate a full-year budget. According to Federal News Network, Rep. Tom Cole, the Republican chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, emphasized the importance of maintaining government operations, stating, "It gives the nation and our constituents certainty, certainty that the government will remain open."

The CR was necessary to prevent a repeat of last year's record-breaking shutdowns, which were caused by disagreements over issues like renewing a tax credit and funding for the Department of Homeland Security. Lawmakers from both parties were eager to avoid another funding lapse, especially during the campaign season.

The Hill reports that while the bill received broad bipartisan support, some Republicans opposed it due to provisions added by the Senate, such as a delay on a ban of intoxicating hemp products. However, House Appropriations Committee Chair Tom Cole argued that avoiding a shutdown was worth the complaints.

Breaking Defense notes that the CR ensures funding for defense programs at fiscal 2026 levels, preventing furloughs and ensuring military personnel are paid. The bill also excludes funding for the Iran war and does not include most of the anomalies requested by the White House for the Pentagon.

With the CR in place, lawmakers now have until December 11 to negotiate a full-year budget. The outcome of the midterm elections will likely influence the direction of these negotiations, as each party seeks to prioritize its spending goals.