Usher Reacts After He's Honored With Lifelike Wax Figure In Las Vegas

"They're gonna want to take pictures with him," he added. "A few people are going to try to take the 'u' [chain].'"



“They got it right,” Usher's wife, Jennifer Goicoechea, said.



The city of Las Vegas has honored Usher a few times in the past few years. In 2023, the Atlanta native was presented with a key to the city and a proclamation that designated October 17 as "Usher Day" in Nevada. He was recognized ahead of his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance in 2024 and before he announced the dates for his "Past Present Future Tour."



"This city has really represented something of belief to me. Belief that the impossible could happen," Usher said at the time. "That wasn't just about me, I'm a man for the people. I'm a man for entertainment. And entertainment has been my tool. But that belief that was placed the moment that I came here, the roots that now have grown to a Super Bowl moment is something to be recognized."



Get a close up of Usher's wax figure below.