Watch P!NK, Brandi Carlile Cover Dolly Parton Classic At Her 2022 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

P!NK and Brandi Carlile took the stage together to honor Dolly Parton when she was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame shared a clip on Instagram of the tribute performance after Parton’s passing. Parton died on August 25 after “bravely facing a brief battle with cancer,” which she chose to keep under wraps. She was 80. P!NK and Carlile performed Parton’s “Coat of Many Colors” as a tribute to her at her Hall of Fame induction.

“Dolly Parton wrote ‘Coat of Many Colors’ in 1969 about her humble beginnings. Following its release in 1971, the song she wrote on the back of a receipt from the dry cleaners reached No. 4 on the country singles chart and was added to the Library of Congress.”

In a separate post, the Rock Hall noted that Parton “respectfully declined” her nomination to be inducted. Ultimately, she “had a change of heart,” and proved “she could rock,” during her induction ceremony. She went on to release a rock album, Rockstar, in 2023 with star-studded collaborations.

Parton was laid to rest beside husband Carl Dean in a private service for immediate family. The official announcement issued on August 25 stated that “Dolly is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years Carl Thomas Dean (1942 – 2025), her mother Avie Lee Caroline Owens (1923 – 2003), and father, Robert Lee Parton, Sr. (1921 – 2000). …At Dolly’s request, a small, private service will be held for immediate family. Dolly’s fans and friends from around the world are encouraged to pay tribute to Dolly on social media by tagging @DollyParton or by leaving a message at www.dollyparton.com. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.”