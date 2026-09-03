Weather Threat Takes Aim At Midwest, Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic

Millions across the Midwest, Ohio Valley, and Mid-Atlantic are bracing for severe weather today (Thursday, September 3). A Level 2 out of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms is affecting major cities like Milwaukee, Chicago, Detroit, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C. The threat is expected to shift southward into the southern Mid-Atlantic states by Friday, with the Carolinas likely to be impacted over the weekend.

According to FOX Weather, the storm system, driven by a heat dome over the Central Mississippi Valley, has already caused significant damage. Over 65,000 customers were without power in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey early Wednesday due to damaging winds and heavy rain. The main threats include destructive winds, large hail, and possible tornadoes.

The NOAA Storm Prediction Center has issued a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for areas from Detroit and Cleveland through Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C. The primary hazard is damaging wind gusts, with large hail and a few tornadoes also possible. The severe weather threat will continue into Friday, with potential impacts extending from Ohio to North Carolina.

AccuWeather reports that the storms may not be confined to the traditional afternoon and evening hours, leading to multiple episodes of severe weather. The main threats include high wind gusts, torrential downpours, and flash flooding. Cities at risk include Detroit, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.

As the storm system progresses, residents are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions. The weather threat is expected to diminish after the weekend.