What Happens If Judge Declares Mistrial In Lindsay Clancy Case?

The jury in the highly publicized murder trial of Lindsay Clancy remains deadlocked after five days and more than 30 hours of deliberations in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Jurors told Judge William Sullivan they have not been able to reach a unanimous verdict on whether Clancy is criminally responsible for the deaths of her three young children in January 2023. Clancy’s case has drawn nationwide attention as it centers on whether she was suffering from postpartum psychosis when she strangled her children and later attempted to die by suicide.

Clancy's trial has sparked debates about maternal mental health and criminal responsibility. Her attorney claims mental illness drove her actions, while prosecutors argue she planned the killings. The jury, made up of nine women and three men, began deliberating last Thursday and have since indicated multiple times that they are unable to agree on a verdict.

Judge Sullivan has instructed jurors to reconsider their positions and listen to each other’s viewpoints — a standard practice known as a “Rodriguez charge” in Massachusetts. However, if the deadlock continues, Sullivan may declare a mistrial. Under state law, this can happen after the jury is sent back for further deliberations no more than twice unless they agree to continue.

If a mistrial is declared, several next steps are possible. The prosecution could decide to retry Clancy, drop the charges, or negotiate a plea deal with her defense. Meanwhile, the defense may request that Clancy be released on bail while a decision about a retrial is considered.

The case has featured conflicting expert testimony about Clancy’s mental state and has divided public opinion. Clancy, who remains paralyzed from the waist down following her suicide attempt, has pleaded not guilty and says she heard voices telling her to kill her children.

The trial’s outcome remains uncertain as deliberations continue or, if a mistrial is called, as both sides consider their next moves.