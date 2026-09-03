White House Threatens Smithsonian Support Over Leadership

The Trump administration has threatened to end federal support for the Smithsonian Institution, citing concerns over its current leadership and alleged violations of anti-discrimination laws. The Smithsonian's governing board received a letter from U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and White House Domestic Policy Council Director Vince Haley, stating that federal agencies "cannot in good conscience continue to support the Smithsonian" under its current leadership. The letter also accused the institution of "thinly veiled anti-Americanism" in its exhibitions.

The Smithsonian, a premier exhibition site for U.S. history and culture, includes 21 museums and galleries, as well as the National Zoo. The Trump administration's criticism has focused on the institution's emphasis on certain historical narratives, particularly those related to slavery. President Donald Trump has previously expressed dissatisfaction with what he perceives as an excessive focus on negative aspects of American history.

Historians and civil rights advocates have condemned the administration's stance, warning that such actions could undermine social progress and the acknowledgment of critical phases in U.S. history. According to a Reuters report, the letter also requested a meeting with Smithsonian leadership to address the administration's criticisms.

The Smithsonian has not yet commented on the letter. The situation is part of a broader pattern of the Trump administration's crackdown on diversity initiatives, which it claims are discriminatory against white people and men. This crackdown has been criticized by civil rights advocates, who argue that diversity initiatives are essential for addressing historical inequities.

AOL reports that the administration has also ordered signs to be installed outside the National Museum of American History to reflect its criticisms, and launched a review of some museums last year. The Smithsonian's Secretary, Lonnie Bunch, has defended the institution's work, stating that the accusations of anti-Americanism are unfounded.