Why Dolly Parton 'Respectfully Declined' Her Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Nomination In 2022

Initially, Dolly Parton “respectfully declined” her nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame shared a clip on Instagram of the beloved country legend “proving she could rock,” when she was inducted into the Rock Hall. Parton died on August 25 after “bravely facing a brief battle with cancer,” which she opted to keep private. She was 80. Parton was laid to rest beside husband Carl Dean in a private service for immediate family.

“When [Dolly Parton] was first nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, she respectfully declined,” reads the Rock Hall’s caption. “The country legend explained to NPR, ‘I felt like I was taking away from someone that maybe deserved it certainly more than me since I never considered myself a rock artist.’ After some convincing, she had a change of heart. At her Induction ceremony, she proved she belonged just as much as any rock star with an unforgettable performance. Here's how she opened it.”

Parton decided “I’m going to have to earn it,” she said on stage of her induction. “And you thought I couldn’t rock!” In response to her nomination and induction, Parton released a rock album, Rockstar, in November 2023. Parton’s 49th studio record included star-studded collaborations, including with Sting, Ann Wilson, Stevie Nicks, Steven Tyler, Joan Jett, Miley and more.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame posted a heartfelt tribute in Parton’s honor after her passing, remembering her as “a groundbreaking singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, performer, actor, and media mogul. Throughout her illustrious career, she has composed over 3,000 songs, including ‘Jolene,’ ‘I Will Always Love You,’ ‘9 to 5,’ and ‘Coat of Many Colors.’ A passionate philanthropist, Parton has also supported literacy and childhood development through her Dollywood Foundation and Imagination Library. During her 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Dolly Parton performed her iconic 1973 hit ‘Jolene with a little help from Rob Halford, Sheryl Crow, Annie Lennox, Pat Benatar, Zac Brown, and many others.”

The official announcement issued on August 25 stated that “Dolly is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years Carl Thomas Dean (1942 – 2025), her mother Avie Lee Caroline Owens (1923 – 2003), and father, Robert Lee Parton, Sr. (1921 – 2000). …At Dolly’s request, a small, private service will be held for immediate family. Dolly’s fans and friends from around the world are encouraged to pay tribute to Dolly on social media by tagging @DollyParton or by leaving a message at www.dollyparton.com. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.”