Young Thug Makes Controversial Update To New ‘Slime Language 3’ Album

Young Thug has decided to censor his shout-out to the Israelis in a new song after he received swift backlash from fans.



It all started after Young Thug and his YSL label dropped their anticipated album Slime Language 3 over the weekend. The project holds 41 songs by Thugger and his artists Tezzus, diamond*, 1300SAINT, and Yung Kayo. One of their new tracks, "Øway Remix," has Young Thug and Tezzus shouting out literally everyone and their mamas. In one verse, Thug also shouts out the Middle East, specifically Israelis.



"Shout out to overseas, love is mad real (Yeah, it's facts)/I'm talkin' Middle East, I'm talkin' Israelis," Thug raps.