Young Thug Makes Controversial Update To New ‘Slime Language 3’ Album

By Tony M. Centeno

September 3, 2026

Young Thug
Photo: Getty Images

Young Thug has decided to censor his shout-out to the Israelis in a new song after he received swift backlash from fans.

It all started after Young Thug and his YSL label dropped their anticipated album Slime Language 3 over the weekend. The project holds 41 songs by Thugger and his artists Tezzus, diamond*, 1300SAINT, and Yung Kayo. One of their new tracks, "Øway Remix," has Young Thug and Tezzus shouting out literally everyone and their mamas. In one verse, Thug also shouts out the Middle East, specifically Israelis.

"Shout out to overseas, love is mad real (Yeah, it's facts)/I'm talkin' Middle East, I'm talkin' Israelis," Thug raps.

The brief lyric instantly caught the attention of fans, especially those who are against Israel's conflict with Palestine and other Middle Eastern countries. After spending the weekend receiving negative feedback, Young Thug ultimately decided to censor the word "Israelis" in an attempt to remove it. While some fans appreciated the effort, others noted that the damage was done. Some supporters even criticized Thug for caving to public pressure.

"I'm not sure if immediately bowing to audience pressure is the best reflection of his chosen moniker, but okay," one X user wrote.

Slime Language 3 arrives five years after the second installment. It features collaborations with Future, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Mariah The Scientist, Cash Cobain, Quavo, Trippie Redd, Jorjiana, Bslime, Rob49, YKNIECE, and more. Listen to Slime Language 3 on iHeartRadio now.

Young Thug
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