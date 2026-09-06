Five Dead, Five Injured After Amazon Plane Crash In Miami

Five people lost their lives and at least five others were injured when an Amazon cargo plane crashed near Miami International Airport on Sunday. The Federal Aviation Administration reported that the plane overran the runway after landing around 2 p.m. The aircraft had departed from San Juan, Puerto Rico, and video footage captured the aftermath of the crash.

According to a source familiar with the incident, two pilots and three other individuals were transported to local hospitals. All runways and taxiways at the airport were temporarily closed following the accident. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is dispatching a team to Miami to investigate the crash.

The FAA typically conducts a technical review of maintenance and gear-cycle records in cases of runway excursions tied to landing-gear failures. This incident, involving an Amazon cargo plane, will likely undergo a similar examination to determine the cause of the crash.

As reported by Avi-Go, runway excursions often lead to a review of the aircraft's maintenance history. The investigation will aim to establish whether mechanical or procedural factors contributed to the crash.