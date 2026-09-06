Hurricane Lowell To Turn Toward Hawaii

A hurricane named Lowell is expected to make a significant impact on Hawaii as it turns northward today. The National Hurricane Center has issued warnings, predicting that the storm will bring heavy rain and strong winds to the islands by Monday (September 7). Lowell, currently a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 130 mph, is expected to pass just west of the Hawaiian Islands, creating dangerous conditions.

The storm's approach has prompted a tropical storm watch for Kauai County and a hurricane watch for parts of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument. According to the National Hurricane Center, Lowell's center will likely travel 100 to 200 miles west of Kauai, but any eastward deviation could increase wind impacts, especially for Kauai County.

Lowell is anticipated to bring significant rainfall, with projections of 3 to 6 inches across most islands and up to 10 inches on Kauai and the Big Island. This rainfall may lead to flash flooding and mudslides, particularly in steep areas. Additionally, the combination of storm surge and high tides could cause coastal flooding, with water levels potentially reaching up to 3 feet above ground in Kauai County.

Swells from Lowell are expected to cause life-threatening surf and rip currents, affecting south- and east-facing shores across the Hawaiian Islands. The National Weather Service has issued high surf advisories in response.

Residents are advised to review their hurricane safety plans and prepare emergency kits with essentials like water, food, and medications. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) also recommends having multiple ways to receive emergency warnings, such as weather radios and trusted apps, to stay informed during the storm.