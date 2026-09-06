Kennedy Center Roof Partially Collapses

By iHeartRadio

September 6, 2026

Kennedy Center's Sculpture "Blue," Removed As Part Of Trump's Renovation Plans For The Institute
Photo: Finn Gomez / Getty Images News / Getty Images

The Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. experienced a partial roof collapse in the Grand Foyer on Friday (September 4) following heavy rain in the area. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The Grand Foyer will remain closed through the weekend as assessments and repairs are underway.

This incident comes amid tensions surrounding the Kennedy Center, as President Donald Trump has recently threatened to demolish the building if his administration's renovation plans are not approved. The President's administration has been pushing for significant renovations, citing the need for modernization and safety improvements.

The collapse has raised concerns about the structural integrity of the building, leading to calls for a thorough investigation. It is unclear how this event will impact the ongoing discussions about the future of the Kennedy Center.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices