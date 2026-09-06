Kennedy Center Roof Partially Collapses

The Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. experienced a partial roof collapse in the Grand Foyer on Friday (September 4) following heavy rain in the area. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The Grand Foyer will remain closed through the weekend as assessments and repairs are underway.

This incident comes amid tensions surrounding the Kennedy Center, as President Donald Trump has recently threatened to demolish the building if his administration's renovation plans are not approved. The President's administration has been pushing for significant renovations, citing the need for modernization and safety improvements.

The collapse has raised concerns about the structural integrity of the building, leading to calls for a thorough investigation. It is unclear how this event will impact the ongoing discussions about the future of the Kennedy Center.