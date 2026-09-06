Trump Admin Expands Deportations Of Noncriminals

Under the Trump administration, arrests by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have surged, with nearly 50,000 arrests reported in July. This marks the highest monthly total during President Donald Trump's second term, as reported by government data. More than half of those arrested had no criminal convictions or pending criminal charges.

The increase in arrests comes as ICE broadens its enforcement efforts. These efforts include arrests at immigration check-ins, traffic stops, and airports. The administration asserts that it is enforcing immigration laws. However, some lawmakers and immigration advocates have raised concerns about the growing number of arrests involving individuals without any criminal records.

According to a report by the Migration Policy Institute, the Trump administration has implemented significant changes to U.S. immigration policies. These changes include enhanced enforcement measures and new application vetting requirements. Despite the administration's focus on immigration, the fragmented U.S. political system has hindered some of its more ambitious aims, such as building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The report also highlights the role of courts, Congress, and state and local governments in resisting some of the administration's initiatives. While some states have passed laws to curtail cooperation with federal immigration authorities, others have facilitated it. Despite these challenges, the administration's incremental changes and presidential discretion may significantly redefine U.S. immigration policy over time.