Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court To Allow Mail-In Restrictions

The Trump administration has once again approached the Supreme Court, seeking approval to implement new mail-in voting restrictions ahead of the midterm elections. This emergency appeal, filed on Sunday (September 6), follows a ruling by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani on Friday (September 4), which blocked the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) from enforcing these restrictions. The judge's order extended a temporary block indefinitely, citing potential disenfranchisement of millions of voters.

The administration's proposed rule, stemming from a March executive order by President Donald Trump, would require states to upload voter information to a federal database, allowing the USPS to track and potentially reject ballots not matching this data. Critics, including Democratic-led states and voting rights groups, argue the rule is unconstitutional and rushed, threatening to sow confusion as ballots are already being mailed in some states, such as North Carolina.

Solicitor General D. John Sauer, representing the administration, contends that the rule is a valid exercise of USPS authority and does not interfere with state control over elections. However, the American Civil Liberties Union and other challengers maintain that the administration's actions are unconstitutional.

This marks the third time the Trump administration has sought Supreme Court intervention on this matter. The court, currently on recess, will expedite its decision, with Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson assigned to the case. The outcome could significantly impact the upcoming elections, where mail-in voting is expected to play a crucial role.