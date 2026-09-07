14 Concertgoers Sent To Hospital During The Chainsmokers Show

During a concert by The Chainsmokers in San Jose, California, on Friday (September 4), 14 concertgoers were hospitalized. The San Jose Fire Department (SJFD) responded to multiple calls about individuals needing medical attention at the outdoor event held at Discovery Meadow. The calls began around 8:22 p.m., and the SJFD dispatched an Ambulance Task Force, two advanced life support fire units, and a Battalion Chief to manage the situation.

According to the SJFD, 14 ambulances were sent to the scene, and 14 individuals were transported to local hospitals. The SJFD did not specify the reasons for the medical attention, but police indicated that the issues were related to suspected alcohol intoxication and drug-related problems, as reported by ABC 7.

The concert began at 5 p.m. and concluded around 10:34 p.m. No arrests were made, and the incident wrapped up without further disturbances. The Chainsmokers, known for hits like "Closer" and "Don't Let Me Down," have not publicly commented on the situation.

The duo, consisting of Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, recently released the EP _LOVE IS KIND_ and have been performing at various venues, including a residency at Wynn Las Vegas’ Encore Beach Club.