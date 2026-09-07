And The Winner Is...Miss Texas Crowned Miss America

A new Miss America has been crowned at the 99th Miss America pageant, which took place in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday (September 6). Regan Hutsell, representing Texas, emerged victorious, surpassing contestants from all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Miss Louisiana, Shelby Bordelon, was named the first runner-up in this year's competition. The event showcased a variety of talents and interviews, highlighting the diverse skills and aspirations of the contestants.

The Miss America pageant continues to be a significant platform for young women across the United States, offering opportunities for personal growth, scholarship awards, and community service. Regan Hutsell's win marks a proud moment for Texas, adding to the state's history of successful contestants in the competition.

As Miss America, Hutsell will take on the role of a national ambassador, promoting various social causes and initiatives throughout her reign. Her victory is celebrated as a testament to her dedication, talent, and commitment to making a positive impact.