Browns To Rotate Captains Weekly This Season

The Cleveland Browns have announced that they will not have permanent captains for the upcoming NFL season. Head coach Todd Monken revealed on Monday (September 7) that the team will instead select five different players each week to participate in the coin toss. This decision is part of an effort to reward players who demonstrate exceptional performance during practice.

For the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, quarterback Deshaun Watson, guard Zion Johnson, cornerback Tyson Campbell, defensive tackle Mason Graham, and long snapper Rex Sunahara have been chosen as captains. According to Monken, this approach is meant to reflect the team's youthful composition and to encourage players to consistently perform at their best.

The decision to rotate captains aligns with the Browns' strategy to focus on developing their young roster. The team is also planning to invest heavily in offensive improvements, as reported by Dawgs By Nature. General Manager Andrew Berry is set to lead this initiative, with a focus on enhancing the offensive line and wide receiver positions.