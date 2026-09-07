Ciara Pregnant With Baby No. 5

Singer Ciara and former NFL quarterback Russell Wilson are expecting their fifth child together, as announced on Instagram on Sunday (September 6). The couple shared the news with a heartfelt post featuring a clothesline of white shirts with the names of their children, ending with a blank onesie for the newest addition. Ciara's baby bump was prominently displayed, and she held up five fingers to symbolize the upcoming arrival of their fifth child.

The couple has not disclosed the due date or the baby's sex, focusing instead on the joy of expanding their family. This will be Ciara's fifth child overall, as she shares her oldest son, Future Zahir, with rapper Future. The announcement marks a significant family milestone, especially after Wilson's public remarks about wanting another child during Fanatics Fest in July. At that time, he expressed his desire to have a fifth child, which he affectionately referred to as "Baby Cinco."

The announcement comes during a year of major changes for the couple. They celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in July, and Wilson announced his retirement from professional football in June after a 14-season career. These events, coupled with the pregnancy news, highlight a transformative year for the Wilson-Ciara household.

For fans of Ciara's music and Wilson's sports career, the announcement offers a glimpse into their personal lives, emphasizing family growth and shared milestones. The couple's simple yet intimate reveal underscores their focus on family, with the clothesline visual symbolizing the inclusion of the new baby among their existing children.

Joking Joystick reported on the couple's announcement, noting the playful "Baby Cinco" nickname that has followed them in recent months. The announcement has drawn interest from both entertainment and sports fans, highlighting the couple's continued prominence in both worlds.