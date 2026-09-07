College Football's Opening Week Closes Tonight

Week one of the college football season concludes tonight with a matchup between number 20 Southern Methodist University (SMU) and Florida State University (FSU). The game will take place at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

SMU, coming off a successful 9-4 season and a Holiday Bowl victory, is favored by 2.5 points despite being on the road. The Mustangs are ranked 19th in the AP Poll and are led by quarterback Kevin Jennings, who has thrown 59 touchdowns over the past two seasons. The team boasts one of the most experienced offensive lines in the nation.

Florida State, under head coach Mike Norvell, already secured a win this season by defeating New Mexico State 34-17 in week zero. However, the Seminoles showed weaknesses, particularly in their defense, which allowed New Mexico State to convert 10 of 17 third downs.

The Seminoles will rely on quarterback Ashton Daniels and standout receiver Duce Robinson to challenge SMU's defense, which ranked second-to-last in passing yards allowed last year. Florida State's running back Ousmane Kromah will also play a crucial role after rushing for 115 yards in the season opener.

The game marks SMU's first of the season, providing them with no prior game tape for FSU to analyze. SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee and his team aim to capitalize on their continuity and experience against a Florida State team that has undergone significant roster changes.