Defending Champs Lose RB Martin To Injury

Indiana University's football team, the defending national champions, suffered a setback with the loss of running back Khobie Martin due to an injury. The injury occurred during their season-opening game against North Texas on Saturday (September 5). Head coach Curt Cignetti announced that Martin will be sidelined until midseason. Martin shared an image on social media showing his right arm in a sling, indicating the severity of the injury.

Martin was anticipated to be a key component of a three-back rotation, alongside Turbo Richard and Lee Beebe Jr., who took on the majority of the carries in the game. Despite the setback, Indiana secured a commanding 52-16 victory over North Texas, extending their winning streak to 17 games. Quarterback Josh Hoover played a pivotal role, throwing for 231 yards and four touchdowns, as reported by ESPN.

The Hoosiers' performance was strong, with Richard, a transfer from Boston College, contributing significantly with 15 carries for 58 yards and two touchdowns. However, Coach Cignetti expressed concerns about penalties, the rushing game, and defensive stops, areas he aims to improve in the coming weeks, according to GoSkagit.

Indiana looks forward to hosting Howard next Saturday, while North Texas will host UNLV in their home opener.